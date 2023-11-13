JLS star Aston Merrygold responds after failed on-stage backflip on tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JLS star Aston Merrygold has poked fun at responses to a recent on-stage mishap after an attempted backflip landed him flat on the ground.

The four-piece pop band signed off on their comeback tour on Saturday (11 November), ahead of Marvin Humes’ rumoured entry into the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

At one point during their final show in Sheffield, Merrygold, 35, tried to perform his signature move, a backflip, jumping from a raised step.

The risky move was a frequent feature in Merrygold’s repertoire during JLS’s time competing in The X Factor in 2008, as well as later in the band’s run.

On this occasion, however, the performer’s trick didn’t go to plan; his legs failed to make it all the way around, resulting in him falling and landing on his back on the floor.

In clips from the concert, bandmate Oritsé Williams quickly moved from his position to check on him, before Merrygold recovered with a backward roll, hopped back to his feet and resumed performing.

According to one TikTok user who recorded the unfortunate fall, Merrygold “continued with the show effortlessly after this accident” and it didn’t hinder him from trying more flips in the show: “He managed to get up and do another few more backflips after that!”

However, it hasn’t stopped others on social media from expressing their amusement at this one instance.

“Now that’s putting your back into it!” one TikTok commenter quipped, while another added: “Nah I’d walk off stage,” with two crying emojis.

On Sunday (12 November), Merrygold reacted to the clips of his accident spreading online with a light-hearted video.

Shown reclining on a sofa, the singer lip-syncs to an explicit scene taken from the 2015 gangster film, Legend, in which one of the Kray twins, played by Tom Hardy, expresses his extreme distaste for other characters.

“When you see him next, you tell him I say: ‘F*** Charlie, f*** his brother... and f*** the lot of yas,’” Merrygold mouthed along with the voiceover.

“They’re here for the down FALL,” he added in the caption.

Elsewhere on the JLS tour, the group welcomed past collaborator Tinie Tempah and fellow X Factor alumnus Olly Murs on stage with them.

JLS first came to public recognition during their time on The X Factor in 2008, when they ultimately finished in second place to Alexandra Burke.

They went on to score five UK Number 1 singles before disbanding in 2013, and reuniting in 2020.