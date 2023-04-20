Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band Astro, has died at age 25, according to a statement from the group’s label.

According to police in Seoul, South Korea, the band’s manager found Moonbin dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Wednesday evening (19 April).

It is believed that Moonbin (born Moon Bin) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fantagio Music, Astro’s management company, issued a statement in Korean on social media.

“We would like to apologise for the sad, heart-breaking news,” the message begins, as translated by Koreabae.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky.”

“Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The singer had been part of the South Korean group since 2016. Originally a six-piece band, Astro became a team of five in late February when former member Rocky decided not to renew his management contract.

Moonbin, of K-pop band Astro (Alamy)

The announcement from Fantagio Music goes on to ask fans for discretion.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honour the deceased,” Fantagio wrote.

“According to the wishes of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with the family members and company colleagues. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Moonbin’s most recent post on Instagram was uploaded on 31 March, and features the singer promoting a skincare product from Clinique.

Fans have responded to the news by leaving their condolences on the post.

Moonbin and his fellow Astro member, Sanha, announced tour dates in South Korea and the Philippines earlier this year.