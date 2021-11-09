Travis Scott has offered a full refund of all Astroworld 2021 tickets after eight people died during a crowd surge at the two-day festival in Houston, Texas.

According to Variety, a source confirmed that the 30-year-old rapper will offer full refunds to festival-goers.

It was also announced that Scott cancelled his forthcoming appearance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival on 13 November because he is “too distraught to play”.

Eight people died and more were injured when fans surged towards the stage during a performance by Scott on Friday (5 November) in Houston, Texas.

City officials told Associated Press that they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the incident at the event, which was attended by approximately 50,000 people.

On Tuesday (9 November), Drake – who performed next to Scott at Astroworld – issued his first statement about the incident.

“My heart is broken for families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who’s suffering,” wrote the rapper. “I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Drake’s statement followed after Scott spoke out about the incident on Saturday (6 November).

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the festival creator said.

The 30-year-old added: “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Both Scott and Drake, along with venue and entertainment company Live Nation, are being sued over the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott has also partnered with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted.