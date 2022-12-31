Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every New Year’s Eve, everyone comesd to the realisatipon that they don’t know the words to “Auld Lang Syne”.

Belting out the song as the clock strikes midnight has become an annual tradition, but after confidently singing the first line, you most likely end up singing “la laaaa la la la” over the actual words.

For a song so popular, it’s quite funny how very few people can actually recite the entirety of.

The song derives from a 1788 Scots poem by Robert Burns – but the poet actually never intended the piece to act as a farewell to the old year.

After writing it, he sent the poem to the Scots Musical Museum accompanied with a note that read: “The following song, an old song, of the olden times, and which has never been in print, nor even in manuscript until I took it down from an old man.”

The phrase “for auld lang syne” essentially means “for (the sake of) old times”, which positions it as an apt song to sing at a time when people reflect on the year they have had.

While there are several variations of what’s sung on New Year’s Eve, below is Burns’ original Scots verse followed by a simplified English translation.

Burns’ original Scots verse

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,and never brought to mind?Should auld acquaintance be forgot,and auld lang syne?

CHORUS:For auld lang syne, my jo,for auld lang syne,we’lltak‘ a cup o’ kindness yet,for auld lang syne.And surely ye’ll be your pint-stoup!and surely I’ll be mine!And we’ll tak' a cup o’ kindness yet,for auld lang syne.

CHORUSWe twa hae run about the braes,and pou’d the gowans fine;But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,sin' auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We twa hae paidl’d in the burn,frae morning sun till dine;But seas between us braid hae roar’dsin' auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!and gie's a hand o’ thine!And we’ll tak' a right gude-willie waught,for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

English translation

Should old acquaintance be forgot,and never brought to mind?Should old acquaintance be forgot,and old lang syne?

CHORUS:For auld lang syne, my dear,for auld lang syne,we'll take a cup of kindness yet,for auld lang syne.

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!and surely I’ll buy mine!And we'll take a cup o’ kindness yet,for auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have run about the slopes,and picked the daisies fine;But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,since auld lang syne.

CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,from morning sun till dine;But seas between us broad have roaredsince auld lang syne.

CHORUS

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!And give me a hand o’ thine!And we’ll take a right good-will draught,for auld lang syne.

CHORUS