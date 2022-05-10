Paramore, Lil Nas X, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Flume are among the headliners at this year’s Austin City Limits festival.

The event is running over two weekends from 7-9 October and 14-16 October at Zilker Park in Texas.

Other highlights on the lineup include P!nk, The Chicks, Arlo Parks, Noah Cyrus, Robert Glasper, Diplo, James Blake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yungblud, Princess Nokia, Wet Leg, Tom Odell and more.

The festival boasts eight stages and more than 100 acts.

Check out the full lineup below, which also has information on which acts are performing on which weekend...

Last year’s festival saw Billie Eilish make headlines after hitting out against Texas abortion laws during her performance.

“I’m sick and tired of old men,” Eilish said on stage, adding that she was on the brink of cancelling her performance due to the “s***” law in the state.

“When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here,” the singer said before raising her middle finger in the air and reportedly yelling: “My body, my f***ing choice.”

How to get tickets

Three-day tickets for both weekends of the 2022 Austin City Limits festival will be available on Tuesday 10 May from 12pm CT (6pm BST) via the official ACL website.

Early access tickets start at $295 (£240).

Single-day tickets will be made available later this spring.