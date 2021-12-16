Bird song album from endangered species soars ahead of Christmas classics in Australian charts

It is the first album of its kind to appear in the top 10 of the chart, let alone the top five

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 16 December 2021 06:51
Comments
<p>File photo: A rare blue and gold macaw (’Ara ararauna’), called ‘Panama’, takes flight at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo</p>

File photo: A rare blue and gold macaw (’Ara ararauna’), called ‘Panama’, takes flight at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo

(AFP via Getty Images)

An album created using sounds of endangered Australian bird species has surpassed Christmas classics by Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé in the country’s ARIA album chart.

Titled Songs of Disappearance, the album consists of sounds of 53 bird species that are on the brink of extinction in Australia.

It is the first album of its kind to appear in the top 10 of the chart.

According to Ecowatch, the sounds were recorded in the span of 40 years.

“The title track celebrates the incredible diversity of the Australian soundscape and highlights what we stand to lose without taking action,” says the album description.

Recommended

“Be immersed in a chorus of iconic cockatoos, the buzzing of bowerbirds, a bizarre symphony of seabirds, and the haunting call of one of the last remaining night parrots.”

Songs of Disappearance

The project is a collaboration between nature recordist David Stewart, the Bowerbird Collective, BirdLife Australia, Charles Darwin University and Mervyn Street of Mangkaja Arts.

The motto behind the project is to increase awareness that one in six birds in the country are threatened with extinction, as cited by a study carried out by Charles Darwin University.

The audio was recorded by Stewart, whose collections of nature recordings have been housed in The British Library, the National Sound Archive and the Macaulay Laboratory of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York.

Earlier this month, the release of the album sparked a social media campaign to help the album appear high on charts.

“This album is a very special record with some rare recordings of birds that may not survive if we don’t come together to protect them,” BirdLife Australia chief executive Paul Sullivan told The Music Network.

Recommended

“While this campaign is fun, there’s a serious side to what we’re doing, and it’s been heartening to see bird enthusiasts showing governments and businesses that Australians care about these important birds.”

At the moment, Songs of Disappearance reigns in the top five albums alongside Ed Sheeran’s =, Adele’s 30, Taylor Swift’s Red and Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in