Avril Lavigne says single ‘Bite Me’ is about ‘a guy who mistreated me’

Avril Lavigne has opened up about her songwriting process and the influences behind her music in a new interview with country-pop icon Shania Twain.

The pop-punk singer appeared on Apple Music’s Home Now Radio to speak with Twain, whom Lavigne opened for on tour when she was 14 years old after winning a competition.

“I can’t thank you enough for that opportunity, because that was so life-changing for me and I was in my town and singing and starting out,” Lavigne told her.

Later, the pair discussed some of the biggest hits along with their more recent music.

Discussing her single “Bite Me” from forthcoming album Love Sux, Lavigne explained how “the whole album’s about self-worth and self-love”.

“And that song is just not giving a guy a second chance who doesn’t deserve it, because he didn’t treat me well,” she said. “This was a guy who wanted me back, who mistreated me, and then it was just saying goodbye, and standing up for myself, having self worth and moving along.”

In the same interview, Lavigne referred to Twain’s record-breaking 1997 album Come On Over as “one of the best albums of all time”.

“I was just thinking about the songs and I know every single song, all the lyrics, and every video, because every song was a single. Was it not?” she asked. “Like, pretty much.”

“It was crazy,” Twain responded. “Most of the songs on that album were singles. It was exhausting. I didn’t really experience it in the moment, you know? It was a bit of a whirlwind.

“Now I’m enjoying it more, like 25 years later, and sitting here talking to you about that music and about what it means to you and just the fact that we met on the stage of that tour and all of this stuff. It’s really great to look back and reminisce at those things and still be celebrating them now in such a big way.”

The latest episode of Home Now Radio with Shania Twain is available now on Apple Music.