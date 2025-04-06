Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico City’s AXE Ceremonia has been canceled after a crane carrying a decorative metal object collapsed, killing two people, local authorities have said.

The two-day music festival, which kicked off Saturday at Bicentennial Park, was expected to conclude Sunday with featured performances by headliners Tyler the Creator, Massive Attack and The Marías.

However, around 5:30 p.m. local time during Meme Del Real’s Saturday set, the collapse of a decorative structure that was being moved by a crane was recorded, the Mexico City Government said in a statement issued through the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

“The aforementioned structure fell on two people who received pre-hospital care at the scene and were later urgently transported to the hospital, where they unfortunately passed away,” the statement said.

Following an investigation launched by the Mexico City Attorney General's Office to determine who was responsible for the incident, it was allegedly found that “these unfortunate events were the result of poor oversight of preventive measures by the organizers and operational departments of the Miguel Hidalgo City Hall.” The investigation remains ongoing.

The deceased have been identified by Mexican outlet El Universal as event photographers Citlali Berenice Giles Rivera, 28, and Miguel Ángel Rojas, 26.

open image in gallery Mexico City’s AXE Ceremonia was hit by a tragic incident that left two event photographers dead ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the festival forged ahead, with British pop star Charli XCX, Mexican rapper and singer Natanael Cano, and K-Pop group TXT closing out Saturday’s lineup, according to reports.

Festival organizers later addressed the incident in a statement shared on Instagram, saying: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the deaths of the two people injured during today’s incident.

open image in gallery Charli XCX sent her condolences to the families and friends of the event photographers killed in the accident ( charli_xcx/Instagram )

“We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are contacting their families to be with them during this difficult time and offer our full support and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we have maintained, as we have from the very beginning, close collaboration and complete openness with the authorities.”

By Sunday, the festival announced that “the activities scheduled for today have been suspended, following the guidelines of the relevant authorities. Our sympathy and support go out to their families and loved ones during this difficult time.” It was noted that refunds will be issued automatically through Ticketmaster.

Charli XCX has since reacted to the news, writing on her Instagram Story: “My heart is with the families and friends of Miguel and Berenice xxx.”