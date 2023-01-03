Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bad Bunny has issued a statement after a video of him tossing a fan’s phone went viral on social media.

In the video, the 28-year-old rapper is seen walking with a group of friends when a female fan approached him with her phone and began recording in selfie mode.

Seconds later, Bad Bunny grabbed the phone and tossed it to his left.

The “Me Porto Bonito” rapper defended his actions in a new statement, saying: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

“Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one.”

Bad Bunny’s fans have mixed feelings about his actions.

“At first I thought it was excessive to throw the phone. Then I remembered people would get on stage and touch him without consent. So yeah he’s probably tired of it,” one supportive fan wrote.

Another person added: “This exactly. Stop getting into people’s personal space. We don’t own celebrities. We’re not allowed to touch them without consent.”

One person wrote: “Y’all got to respect these people space and stop acting brain dead around celebrities. Say hi and ask for a picture or video instead of shoving yourself into them for one.”

Some fans disagree with Bad Bunny’s “rude” action.

“Idk Bad Bunny throwing the girls phone was unnecessary and rude… he could have just kept walking and ignored her or told his security to not let people near him?!??” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Seeing the TikTok of Bad Bunny throwing a girl’s phone away gives me mean vibes from him. Like I get it he’s a human too and needs personal space but honey... her phone.”