Bad Bunny announces 2024 North American Most Wanted tour

Bad Bunny has announced his forthcoming North American tour plans for next year in support of his latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

Released last week, the highly-anticipated 22-song record is the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s first release since he lost out to Harry Styles at the Grammys in February.

On Thursday (19 October), Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) shared a poster of his 2024 North American tour dates on social media.

“No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again,” reads a caption on the poster beneath a black and white snapshot of Bad Bunny from his early days as a trap star.

“If you’re not a real fan, don’t come,” reads another blurb on the poster.

The more than 50-plus date tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 21 February 2024. The artist will stop at cities including Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; and Toronto, Ontario. It will conclude in Miami, Florida on 26 May 2024.

More dates and locations are expected to be added soon.

In an effort to block bots and scalpers, Bad Bunny has requested fans register for the Most Wanted Tour through Live Nation to “get more tickets to real people who want to attend the show”.

Registration is open now until 22 October but does not guarantee registrants access to purchase tickets. Access is granted to fans at random, with others being placed on a waiting list.

The news comes ahead of the “Me Porto Bonito” singer’s return to host and perform on Saturday Night Live next week. His appearance on the second week of the popular sketch comedy’s 49th season follows the show’s delayed return to TV due to the resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in September.

Bad Bunny made his SNL debut in 2021 as a musical guest alongside host Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton).