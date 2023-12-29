Barack Obama names Beyoncé and Dave among his favourite music of 2023

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barack Obama has revealed his annual list of his favourite songs of the year, which includes the likes of Beyoncé, Mitski and British rappers Dave and Central Cee.

The former US president posted his 2023 list on Instagram on Friday (29 December).

The 28 track list features an eclectic mix of artists and genres. It reads in full:

Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG”, Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything” [ft. Kacey Musgraves], Dave & Central Cee’s “Sprinter”, 6lack’s “Since I Have a Lover”, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra”, Blondshell’s “Joiner”. Alé Araya’s “Midnight Gospel” [ft. Joseph Chilliams], Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem” [ft. Kendrick Lamar]

Tyla’s “Water”, Allison Russell’s “The Returner”, Davido’s “Unavailable” [ft. Musa Keys], Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine”, Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ on Top of the World” [ft. 21 Savage], Big Thief’s “Vampire Empire”, Indigo De Souza’s “Younger & Dumber”

Stormzy’s “Toxic Trait” [ft. Fredo], John Summit & Hayla’s “Where You Are”, Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix)”, Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s “Cast Iron Skillet”, Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@”

Asake & Olamide’s “Amapiano”, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control”, Rita Wilson & Keith Urban’s “Crazy Love”, Gabe Lee’s “Drink The River”, Lenny Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom”, Jon Batiste’s “It Never Went Away” and Tems’ “Me & U”.

Beyoncé, Barack Obama and Dave (Getty)

Obama also recently released a list of his favourite films of the year, which included three produced by his own company Higher Ground: Rustin, Leave the World Behind and American Symphony.

The other films to make the list were: The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Blackberry, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, A Thousand and One and Polite Society.

Obama has made a habit of sharing his cultural picks since leaving office. This summer, he shared a playlist comprising more than 40 songs he’d been enjoying, saying: “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer – a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

The summer playlist included the likes of SZA, Tupac Shakur, Bob Dylan, Burna Boy, J Hus, and Ice Spice.

Last year, Ethel Cain responded to Obama including her on his songs of the year list by saying: “Did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his end of year list on my 2022 bingo.”