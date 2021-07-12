Barack Obama has revealed his summer playlist for 2021, with Migos, Ella Fitzgerald, Bruno Mars, and J Cole all making appearances.

The former US president has made annual lists of his favourite songs since his time in office, which came to an end in 2016.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” he wrote yesterday (11 July) on his social media channels. “I put together a playlist of some of the songs I’ve been listening to lately .

It’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Among the tracks included on Obama’s playlist include Cole’s “Neighbors”, Fitzgerald’s “Lush Life”, Sabrina Claudio’s “Frozen” and “Wants and Needs” by Drake and Lil Baby.

Bruno Mars also makes an appearance with “Leave the Door Open”, his collaboration with Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic, as do tracks by Masked Wolf, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jay Z.

Classic songs that appear on the playlist include “If You Really Love Me” by Stevie Wonder, “Exodus” by Bob Marley and The Wailers, and “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” by Bob Dylan.

Read the full playlist on Obama’s Instagram here.