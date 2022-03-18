Chris Stein, the guitarist in Blondie, has shared an appeal for help finding the attacker of Debbie Harry’s vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern.

The 87-year-old suffered severe brain damage and died after being knocked to the ground by a stranger in New York City.

Maier was shoved from behind without provocation while walking near her apartment in the Chelsea neighbourhood last Thursday evening (10 March), causing her head to strike the pavement.

The classically trained singer had taught numerous musical, opera and popular music stars including Blondie frontwoman Harry, drag artist and playwright Taylor Mac, feminist punk vocalist Kathleen Hanna, and cast members in the 2019 revival of the Broadway musical Oklahoma!

Sharing a poster with a photo of the alleged attacker on Twitter, Stein wrote: “NYC people, somebody knows this person.”

A $3,500 (£2,660) award is being offered by police “for information regarding a homicide”.

Punk musician Kathleen Hanna shared the same poster, tweeting: “This person murdered my beloved friend and voice teacher Barbara Maier Gustern. She is most likely in hiding but someone probably knows where she is.”

The Independent has contacted the New York Police Department for comment.

On Tuesday (22 March) Maier’s grandson AJ said via her Facebook page that she had died at 11.15am local time.

“Today we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world,” said AJ.

“I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments.”

In a previous post announcing Gustern’s injury, AJ said: "I am incomprehensibly broken inside... do what you can for your fellow human being, no matter how small. Make the time. Preventing needless loss and violence like this starts with us as individuals. We must care more for each other."

Blondie in 1977 (Getty)

Police released surveillance footage of Gustern’s suspected attacker, showing a young woman with pale skin and red hair wearing a black jacket over a white skirt or dress, black tights or leggings, and a black scarf or choker.

Friends and relatives told The New York Times that Gustern initially remained conscious after the injury, telling one friend: “I’ve never been hit so hard in my life.”

She reportedly gave the police a description of her attacker and said that the woman shouted a derogatory term before pushing her.

That night, friends said, she had been rushing to Joe’s Pub at the Public Theatre to watch one of her students perform. She usually taught singers in her own apartment, working 10-hour days.

Just before his grandmother’s death, AJ told The New York Times: “She’s just a ball of light in a world that is often dark and doesn’t make any sense.”