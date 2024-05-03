Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Barry Manilow has revealed he’s considering moving his forthcoming show at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena to another venue if technical issues continue.

The singer, 80, released a statement on X/Twitter on Friday (3 May) after fans with tickets to his concert at Co-op Live, scheduled to take place on 19 May, grew concerned it would be cancelled.

Manilow said his tour promoter had already booked Co-Op Live’s rival venue, AO Arena, for the same night in case problems persist.

In the statement, the “Can’t Smile Without You” singer said he “shared” fans “concerns” about Co-Op Live, adding the AO alternative would comfortably hold all ticket holders.

“We limited capacity to 12,500 guests. That means that even if we have to move, there will plenty of room for everybody,” he said.

“Right now, that’s a big IF. And we don’t know.”

It comes after Take That announced they were moving their Co-Op Live shows to AO this week due to the arena’s “ongoing technical issues”.

Meanwhile, British pop rock group Keane, who were supposed to perform on Sunday, postponed their gig due to issues “entirely beyond our control”.

Barry Manilow has revealed he’s considering moving his upcoming show at Manchester’s crisis-hit Co-op Live arena to another venue ( Getty Images )

Adding to the litany of problems, US musician Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour performances, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, were also cancelled on Wednesday.

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s show on Wednesday was cancelled 10 minutes after doors were set to open, after an AC vent detached from the ceiling during sound check.

The artist has also moved his show to the AO Arena, which is scheduled to go ahead on Saturday.

In a statement on X, Co-op Live said: “Following the events that led to the cancelled A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show on 1 May, we have decided to take a short pause to events at Co-op Live to fully ensure the safety and security of fans and artists visiting the venue.

“This time will allow for an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling.

“At this time, we do not expect further impact on our opening season. We are aware our actions have frustrated and angered ticket-holders. We know you’ve incurred significant disruption, and are finding a way to help make it right.”

“We are taking the pause to think about the best ways to do that.”