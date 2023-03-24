Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC has suspended its proposal to close the BBC Singers choir while it explores alternative funding models.

Plans to scrap the BBC’s choir were announced shortly before members were set to celebrate its 100th anniversary and parked a backlash, with over 140,000 signing a petition urging the broadcaster to reverse its decision.

On Friday (24 March), the BBC said it has agreed with the Musicians Union (MU) to suspend the cut while it looks at funding solutions offered by a number of organisations which, if viable, could secure the future of the ensemble.

It also confirmed the in-house chamber choir will not be scrapped in September as proposed and will appear at the BBC Proms this year.

A statement from the BBC said: “We know that the BBC Singers are much loved across the classical community and their professionalism, quality and standing has never been in question.

“We have said throughout these were difficult decisions. Therefore, we want to fully explore the options that have been brought to us to see if there is another way forward.”

They added: “The BBC still needs to make savings and still plans to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK.”

The corporation said it will continue to engage with the MU and other unions about the proposals on the BBC’s English Orchestras. In the previous announcement, the BBC said it was going to reduce salaried orchestral posts across the orchestra collective by around 20 per cent.

A statement added: “We are committed to meaningful consultation and to avoiding compulsory redundancies, wherever possible.”

The proposals are part of a new strategy for classical music which the broadcaster said “prioritises quality, agility and impact”.

Jo Laverty, MU national organiser of orchestras, said: “The weeks since the BBC’s announcement have impacted all the individuals affected in the most brutal way.

“We are right behind every member affected, and as we enter negotiation we will be consulting our members in the Singers and BBC orchestras to ensure the outcome is as positive as possible for them all.”

MU general secretary Naomi Pohl added that the support shown to the BBC Singers and orchestras after the announcement had been “incredible” and she hopes the broadcaster recognises the “quality and value” the groups bring to the UK’s music industry and BBC licence fee payers.

Additional reporting by Press Association