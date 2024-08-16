Houston rapper Beatking, who had viral hit with ‘Then Leave’, dies at 39

Support truly

Houston rapper Justin Riley, better known by his stage names Beatking and Club Godzilla, has died. He was 39.

Riley shot to international fame in 2020 when the Beatking single “Then Leave”, featuring fellow rapper Queendome Come, went viral on TikTok and racked up millions of streams.

His death was announced on Instagram by his longtime manager, Tasha Felder, who wrote: “Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @ClubGodzilla.

“BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

TMZ reports that Riley was hosting a takeover show at Houston’s Urban One/Radio One station on Thursday morning when he fainted and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

He died at the hospital later that day after suffering a pulmonary embolism, with his two daughters Jayla and Kayla by his side.

Riley, born in 1984, has been playing music since he was a child. He took up drums from a young age, and would accompany his mother while she played piano at the local church they attended together.

At the age of 26 he released his debut album as Beatking, 2010’s Kings of the Club, which spawned Billboard chart hits “Crush” and “Hammer”. He soon became a well-known figure on the Texas club circuit and remained a fixture of the scene for over a decade.

Following the viral success of “Then Leave”, Beatking went on to collaborate with 2 Chainz and Juicy J on the 2021 single “SDAB” and with Ludacris and Queendome Come on "Keep It Poppin".

As well as his prolific music career and boisterous live shows, Beatking was also well know for his many witty self-penned slogan T-shirts, that included lines like: “Gum Is Not Toothpaste”, “All Hustle No Luck” and “Stop Moving To Houston.”

Last month, on July 25, Riley released what will now be the last album of his lifetime, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday.

On Instagram, fellow rapper Bun B paid tribute to Riley, writing: “It’s always the good ones. Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla”

Riley is survived by his partner, Talameshia, and his two daughters from a previous relationship Jayla and Kayla.