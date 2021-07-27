Beatles music to be stored in bomb-proof vault

The Beatles are going to have their music stored in a doomsday vault which will aim to secure their recordings for the next 1000 years.

The vault, which will be installed on an island near the North Pole, is going to attempt to use “future-proof digital storage” to protect musical recordings for centuries to come.

According to Billboard, among the other artists to benefit from the nuclear and natural disaster resistant vault will be Australian aboriginal musicians.

Elire Management Group, the firm behind the vault, plan for it to be “built to withstand the kind of extreme electromagnetic pulses that could result from a nuclear explosion, which could permanently damage electronic equipment and play havoc with digital files”.

To select which music will be stored, Elire has teamed up with the International Music Council (IMC). Their aim is to select the “most precious and loved” music from all around the world.

The president of the ICM says: “This is about safeguarding the future of music in having these archives of the past.”

The general public will also be given the opportunity to choose which recordings are entered into the vault in future elections. Music can’t go into the vault unless the copyright holder gives permission.

Elire aims to charge artists and labels who want to use the vault to store their work. The plan is also for listeners to be able to access the archive of music.

The first songs to enter the vault are scheduled to do so in spring 2022.