Pete Best, the original drummer for The Beatles, has announced his retirement.

The 83-year-old drummed for the groundbreaking band from 1960 to 1962, which included some of their formative years playing in Liverpool and Hamburg, Germany.

He had come to the attention of Beatles bassist Paul McCartney after performing at Best’s mother’s cafe and venue in Liverpool, The Casbah Coffee Club. In later years, Best continued to operate the Casbah and recently converted the space into a Beatles-themed Airbnb. It features a room dedicated to every member except his eventual replacement, Ringo Starr.

Best also performed and toured with his own groups, The Pete Best Combo and The Pete Best Band.

Posting on the Casbah’s X/Twitter account, Best’s brother Roag wrote: “Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we’ve had. However, everything comes to pass.

“My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances.”

Pete Best performing with The Pete Best Band at the Fest for Beatles Fans 2007 in Las Vegas ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images )

Best was born in Madras, India, on November 24, 1941. His family moved to Liverpool while he was still an infant, where his mother, Mona, later opened The Casbah Coffee Club in the cellar of their family home.

The Quarrymen, a pre-Beatles band featuring McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ken Brown, went to the Casbah when they wanted to book their first gig. Mona Best agreed, but said she first needed help painting the club. The musicians picked up paint brushes and become the venue’s decorators.

In 2006, UK Culture Minister David Lammy announced that the club was to be given Grade II listed building status and a blue plaque commemorating its place in musical history. In 2024, it was converted into an Airbnb.

Best played his last two gigs with The Beatles on August 15, 1962, at Liverpool’s Cavern Club. The following day, he was informed he was being let go by Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

After being replaced in the band by Starr, Best was offered the job of drummer in fellow group the Mersey Beats but turned it down. He later moved to the United States and formed the Pete Best Combo, and then the Pete Best Band.

The early days of The Beatles in Hamburg have long been the subject of deep fascination. Last year, a contract for one of their early residencies in the city was auctioned for £30,000 ($38,000).