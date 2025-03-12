Becky Hill hits back at ‘nepo baby’ Jack Whitehall following Brit Awards jibe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Becky Hill has lashed out at Jack Whitehall after the comedian made a joke about the singer during this year’s Brit Awards ceremony.

The 2025 Brits took place on 2 March with Charli XCX, Sam Fender, JADE and Ezra Collective among the biggest winners on the night.

Hill, 31, was nominated for Best Dance Act, which was won by Charli XCX.

Although she didn’t walk award with a prize the “Remember” singer was mentioned by Whitehall when he made a gag about the “eclectic mix” of nominees on offer.

“From the soaring vocals of the Wetherspoons Whitney Becky Hill, to the atmospheric house of top jaw with decks, Fred Again” said the 36-year-old.

Hill, who is from Bewdley in Worcestershire, has since responded to the jibe by sharing a post on Instagram on Tuesday (11 March) which pointed out that many of the stars at the Brits, such as Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Whitehall himself, come from privately educated backgrounds.

The post sarcastically said: “Congratulations to [this year’s Brits winners for] showing that people from ordinary backgrounds can reach the top in pop music, that most egalitarian of art forms. And all presented by Jack Whitehall.”

open image in gallery Jack Whitehall at the Brit Awards ( ITV )

Hill then added her own message: “Imagine being called a ‘Wetherspoons Whitney’ by some privately-educated nepo baby who has a TV show with daddy, the showbiz agent, on national TV.

“My parents worked so hard to provide a middle class life for me, [even though] they couldn’t afford it. No one gave me a leg up. I wasn’t close to London so I couldn’t go to Brits school. So, if you associate a Midlands accent with a Wetherspoons that says more about the silver spoon in your mouth, jolly ol’ boy.”

In another post, Hill added: “Me and my working class attitude off to WORK today. Remember not to be out of touch today kids, even if your daddy is rich. Shout out Jack Whitehall for the fuel to my fire.”

open image in gallery Becky Hill on Instagram ( Becky Hill/Instagram )

Hill is the first notable name to criticise Whitehall’s hosting duties at the Brits.

Miquita Oliver criticised the comedian for cheapening the music ceremony with “10 jokes about musicians taking cocaine”.

TV presenter Oliver reflected on the ceremony while speaking on the podcast Miss Me?, which she co-hosts with singer Lily Allen, remarking that the appointment of Whitehall as this year’s host was “inappropriate”.

“I really don’t wanna bring Jack Whitehall down,” Oliver said, before Allen urged her not to as she is friends with the comedy star.

Oliver ignored Allen’s request and continued: “I felt like he brought a condescending and somewhat glib attitude to the proceedings.”