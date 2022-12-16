Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.

Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).

But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings.

Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the alternative tracks that may be less popular than the old familiars, but will work just as effectively – if not better – on the big morning.

Featured are the likes of Aimee Mann, Bob Dylan and Marvin Gaye, whose lesser-known Christmas efforts will have your hearts warming like chestnuts on an open fire (or, in Dylan’s case, foot-stomping your way around the house).

Band-wise, it’s time to be introduced to gems from the likes of 1960s group The Flirtations, Scottish indie collective Glasvegas and US rock band Enuff Z’Nuff.

Find The Indy’s alternative Christmas playlist here.

A selection of alternative Christmas tracks featured on our playlist (Spotify)

Obviously, it's impossible to be completely sick of the classics so head over here for our ranking of the greatest on offer.

Enjoy – and a Merry Christmas to you all.

This article was originally published in 2018