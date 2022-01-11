Betty Boo announces comeback single 30 years after retiring solo career

Betty Boo has announced her first new single since she retired her solo career 30 years ago.

Boo – real name Allison Clarkson – officially confirmed the forthcoming release of track called “Get Me To The Weekend” on Twitter on Monday (10 January) after sharing a playlist of party anthems with the same title on 29 December 2021.

The English singer-songwriter posted an audiogram featuring “Get Me To The Weekend” artwork, revealing that the song is scheduled for release on 22 January.

“Can’t wait for you to hear it!” the 51-year-old signed off, adding that the new single will premiere on Rylan’s show on BBC Radio 2, before being made available online.

Boo’s breakout performance was as guest vocalist on The Beatmasters’s Top 10 single “Hey DJ/I Can’t Dance (To That Music You’re Playing)” in 1989.

She went on to release two studio albums – Boomania in 1990 and follow up GRRR! It’s Betty Boo! in 1992– before retiring as a solo artist .

She also collaborated with bands like Girls Aloud, writing the songs “Mars Attack”, “Boogie Down Love”, and “Love Bomb” for their album Sound Of The Underground, which was released in 2003.

Boo called working with Girls Aloud “a bit s***” in a past interview with NME, comparing it with being “an ex-footballer working at a club”.

She also formed duo band WigWam with Blur’s Alex James before the singers parted ways in 2006.

You can pre-save “Get Me To The Weekend” here.