Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Music superstar Beyonce is set to rock Christmas and the NFL.

The 29-time Grammys winner is set to perform during the Christmas Day game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in the superstar’s Texas hometown. Netflix, which is broadcasting, announced her halftime show on Monday.

The streaming service didn’t reveal details about the performance but teased that it would likely feature songs from her Cowboy Carter album, which delivered her a leading 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month.

It marks the first time she’ll perform any songs from the album for a live audience following its March release.

The “Halo” singer also shared the news from her own social media accounts on Sunday with a teaser video showing her in cowboy get-up. In the clip, she catches a football while standing on the hood of what appears to be a rose-covered 1967 Cadillac DeVille while her song “Ameriican Requiem” plays in the background.

Beyoncé has been announced as the halftime performer for the NFL Christmas game on Netflix ( REUTERS )

Netflix is streaming two NFL games this Christmas. Its first game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers – setting up the possibility that two of the world’s biggest superstars will be part of the events. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several of his games so far this year, and will be done with her Eras tour by Christmas.

Both games will be available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

Netflix will is set to air the Chiefs-Steelers game at 1 p.m. ET and the Texans-Ravens game at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The NFL games are the streaming giant’s latest foray into sports and live programming. The announcement comes two days after Netflix streamed an evening of boxing that included a bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that resulted with the YouTube influencer winning the fight.

That stream was marred by streaming and buffering problems for many users, with at least 85,000 viewers logging problems with the website Down Detector. Netflix declined The Independent’s request for comment about the issues.

Audio issues also plagued the commentary team as Evander Holyfield appeared unable to hear presenter Kate Abdo through his earpiece. Later, Jerry Jones had to borrow Michael Irvin’s microphone after his broke.

Beyoncé has performed at two Super Bowls, in 2013 and 2016.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press