Beyoncé announces Cowboy Carter tour ahead of Grammys ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé has announced that she will embark on a tour this year to promote her most recent album Cowboy Carter.

The music legend, 43, shared the news with a pair of posts on her Instagram account on Sunday (2 February).

One image featured a neon sign showing the album’s name, while a second post comprised a new portrait of the singer with bleached hair and eyebrows, captioned simply “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025”.

Dates and locations for the tour are yet to be revealed. Her previous tour in support of her album Renaissance encompassed 56 dates across 39 cities around the world.

Beyoncé’s announcement comes ahead of the Grammy Awards, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tonight.

The star has been nominated for 11 trophies at the ceremony, including nods in the album of the year category for Cowboy Carter and record of the year, song of the year and country song of the year for “Texas Hold ‘Em”, the album’s first single.

Should Cowboy Carter be crowned album of the year, it would mark Beyoncé’s first win in the coveted category, after previously earning nominations for I Am… Sasha Fierce, her 2013 self-titled album, Lemonade and Renaissance.

She is up against the likes of Taylor Swift, Charli xcx, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

The musician had previously suggested to her fans that she would make a major announcement on 14 January, but ended up delaying her news in response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation also pledged $2.5 million (£2 million) to help families whose homes have been destroyed in the fires.