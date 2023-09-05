Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé grew emotional after Diana Ross led fans in a chorus of “Happy Birthday” live on stage.

The “Formation” singer is currently performing across the US as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

On Monday (4 September) – her 42nd birthday – Beyoncé performed her third and final show at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

During the show, which was attended by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé was joined on stage by musical legend Ross.

Dressed in a black sequin gown with fluffy sleeves, the Supremes singer, 79, led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for Beyoncé.

Holding Ross’s hand, Beyoncé grew emotional as she thanked the musician. “Thank you so much,” she said. “You are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

The pair then embraced, with Beyoncé continuing: “There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me.”

Ross responded that she was “so happy to be here with you”, telling the “Love On Top” singer: “You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, so I wanted to sing it to you.’”

Back in 2019, Beyoncé serenaded the Motown singer at her star-studded 75th birthday party.

After receiving her own rendition back, Beyoncé told her fans to “give it up for the queen”, Ross, before they walked off holding hands.

Monday’s Beyoncé concert had plenty of celebrities in attendance, including Tom Holland and girlfriend Zendaya.

The gig also marked the first public appearance of Chalamet and Jenner. The pair are rumoured to have been dating for months, but had not been seen together until Monday.

Adele, Lizzo, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Chris Rock, Justin and Hailey Bieber were also all present at the gig.

Beyoncé concludes her world tour in October (Getty Images)

During Friday (1 September) night’s show at the same venue, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the guests of honour. The royals were pictured standing in a private box with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, and her friend Abigail Spencer.

Several videos showed Markle enjoying herself as she danced to Beyoncé’s “Diva”. Harry also joined her as they embraced and danced together during “1+1” and “Love On Top”.

Seven more stops remain on the Renaissance World Tour, which wraps up its US leg in Kansas City on Sunday 1 October.

The tour, which accompanies Beyoncé’s 2022 album of the same name, kicked off in Europe earlier this summer.

You can read The Independent’s review of the first UK show in Cardiff here.