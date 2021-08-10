Beyonce says she has spent ‘too much time on diets’ in the past

Beyonce has admitted that she always had a “misconception of self-care” when it came to her relationship with her body.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer confessed that she was overly conscious of her body and is trying to “break the cycle of poor health and neglect”.

The “Single Ladies” star also said she “spent too much time on diets” and was now trying to: “Change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!”

The result of being a musician constantly on the road has also affected her: “I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life.”

Beyonce added that she used to think “self-care meant exercising” but now says “mental health is self-care too”.

“Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen.”

She continued: [I’m] focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me.”

The 39-year-old has been in the music industry since she was eight when she auditioned to be a member of a girl group.

Beyonce has not released a solo studio album since Lemonade in 2016 but did release a duet album with husband Jay-Z, entitled Everything is Love in 2018.