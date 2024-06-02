Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dolly Parton says it was ‘bold’ of Beyonce to change ‘Jolene’ lyrics without telling her

’I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t,’ singer said

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 02 June 2024 16:07
Comments
Close
Dolly Parton's reveals her husband wants a threesome with Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton has said it was “bold” for Beyoncé to change the lyrics to “Jolene” without telling her.

For her latest album, the country music-inspired Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé recorded a cover of Parton’s popular 1973 song, which saw her put her own spin on the popular track.

While the album was largely praised, many listeners, and some critics, were not won over by the cover, whose quality sparked a debate on social media.

The song is a big departure from Parton’s version, with the lyrics, “I’m begging of you please don’t take my man”, changed to: “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man,”.

In a surprising revelation, it’s now been revealed that Parton was not briefed on the changes before the album was released – and came as a shock to her when she first listened to it.

This development comes as even more of a surprise considering Beyoncé enlisted Parton to introduce the track on the record.

Speaking to E! News, Parton said: “When they said she was gonna do Jolene, I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t.”

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton (Getty Images)

Parton described the move as “bold”, stating: “But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.”

For the intro, Parton can be heard saying: “Hey, miss Honey Bey. It’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sang about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when. Except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just a hair of a different colour, but it hurts just the same.”

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Beyoncé famously sent a warning shot to “Becky with the good hair” on her song “Sorry”, which featured on her 2016 album Lemonade.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The song was widely interpreted to be about a woman Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, was rumoured to have had an affair with, as she sings: “Today I regret the night I put that ring on.”

“He only want me when I’m not there/ He better call Becky with the good hair,” she concludes.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in