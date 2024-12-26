Beyoncé shines in NFL halftime show with daughter Blue Ivy and surprise Post Malone duet: Live updates
Pop superstar performed at Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show in her hometown of Houston
NFL fans enjoyed a Christmas treat as Beyonce performed the halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast.
This year, the streaming giant is hosting the two Christmas games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.
The 32-time Grammy-winning pop superstar, 43, took the field at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston halfway through the second game.
For the first time ever, she performed live renditions of tracks off her latest album, Cowboy Carter. Delivering a medley of songs from the album including “16 Carriages”, “Blackbird”, “Levii’s Jeans” and “Texas Hold’Em”, she also welcomed guest stars Shaboozey and Post Malone. Her daughter Blue Ivy was among the dancers.
Beyoncé is no stranger to the NFL stage. She headlined the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and also made a guest appearance when Coldplay headlined in 2016.
Other Christmas Day performances included a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey’s holiday chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ahead of the first game, and the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix singing the national anthem at the second.
When did Beyoncé last play a halftime show?
Beyoncé previously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 before taking the stage again at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016.
At the first show, the musical icon wowed the audience as she performed her hits “Love on Top” and “Crazy in Love.”
Then, in 2016, Beyoncé made headlines after her performance included references to the Black Lives Matter movement, Malcolm X and the Black Panthers.
