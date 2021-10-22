Beyonce’s new song teased in King Richard trailer

Beyonce’s new song “Be Alive” has been teased in the new trailer of Will Smith’s sports drama film King Richard.

According to the synopsis, the biopic looks at Venus and Serena Williams’ lives before they came to dominate the world of tennis.

The film will also focus on their father Richard Williams, and his role in shaping their tennis careers from a young age.

The latest trailer includes scenes of Richard (played by Smith) trying to get tennis clubs to accept his daughters.

Despite the obstacles they face, Richard tells his wife, Oracene Williams (played by Aunjanue Ellis): “We’ve just got to stick to the plan. We’ve got champions in the other room.”

Towards the end of the video, Venus is seen playing a tennis match while Beyoncé’s new song “Be Alive” plays in the background.

Serena Williams posted the new trailer of the movie on Twitter, writing: “I’m so excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song ‘Be Alive’ by @Beyonce. It’s in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax 19 November.”

Earlier this year, Beyonce, full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, revealed that she was going to be releasing new music soon.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” the “Halo” singer told Harper’s Bazaar.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

The singer further explained that the process has taken so long because she’s particular about minute details other artists might overlook.

King Richard will release in theatres and HBO Max on 19 November.