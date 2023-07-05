Beyoncé cancels Renaissance world tour’s Pittsburgh concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beyoncé has cancelled her Pittsburgh concert due to “logistics and scheduling issues”.

The “Break My Soul” singer, who is currently on tour, was scheduled to perform at Acrisure Stadium on 3 August.

However, in an “unfortunate” new update issued by the concert venue on Wednesday (5 July), “the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the Renaissance Tour will not be taking place”.

Citing “production logistics and scheduling issues”, the tweet adds: “Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

Beyoncé originally kicked off her Renaissance world tour on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden, before ending her European leg in Warsaw, Poland, on 27 June.

She’s scheduled to begin the North American leg of her tour on 8 July in Toronto, before making her final stop on 27 September in New Orleans, Louisianna.

Renaissance marks the superstar’s first solo tour since 2016, and shares the name of her 2022 dance-centric album, the success of which made Beyoncé the Grammy’s most-decorated artist in history.

During her recent Amsterdam concert in late June, Beyoncé grew irritated when stage crew missed a cue to remove a set of stairs as she performed the final song of her set.

In a viral TikTok clip of the moment, the singer can be seen mouthing “Oh my god”, seemingly in the direction of the confused crew as they eventually realised what she wants them to do.

Read The Independent’s review of the Cardiff show here, in which Nicole Vassell wrote: “Over two-and-a-half hours, Beyoncé shows this Cardiff crowd that she is as sizzling as ever – only this time, she no longer has to go above and beyond to prove it.”

Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, has appeared at numerous other shows on the tour and, at an exclusive Beyoncé event in Dubai in January, she appeared in a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl”.

Along with Blue Ivy, the singer and her husband Jay-Z have five-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.