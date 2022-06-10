Beyoncé fans theorise new music is on its way as she deletes profile picture on all social media platforms
‘Sometimes I think Beyoncé does s*** to just shake up the world,’ one fan wrote
Beyoncé fans have speculated that an announcement is on the way after the singer deleted her profile images across all her social media platforms.
On Friday (10 June), eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer had quietly removed her logo images from her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages.
This led them to theorise that new music or another announcement was about to be made.
“Sometimes I think Beyoncé does s*** to just shake up the world. Like she took them pictures down and went to sleep,” one commenter wrote.
“Beyoncé was not joking when she said ‘I stopped the world. World stop,’” another tweet read. “The way I was enjoying tf out of my show and my TV is now completely turned off.”
“Now Beyoncé whatever it is pls remember we ina recession,” one fan joked.
Speculating that she could be about to drop a new album, one Twitter user wrote: “If Beyoncé drops an album tonight at midnight I’m unavailable for the rest of the month!”
In 2013, Beyoncé’s self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without any warning or promotion.
However, many fans joked that she may just be launching a new range for her fashion line Ivy Park.
“SHE’S COMING , but y’all what if it’s ivy park?” one fan asked. “Y’all know Beyonce love playing, i’m scared .”
The singer’s last studio album, Lemonade, was released in 2016.
