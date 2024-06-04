The-Dream, producer and songwriter for Beyoncé and Rihanna, accused of rape

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The-Dream, a leading pop record producer and songwriter for the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna, has been accused of rape and sexual battery.

The 47-year-old music mogul, born Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, was named as the defendant in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday (June 4) by a former protégée, Chanaaz Mangroe, 33, who performed as Channii Monroe.

According to a report in the New York Times, Mangroe alleges that Gesteelde-Diamant promised to help promote her career before entangling her into an abusive relationship. She says he repeatedly forced her to have sex, strangled her and on one occasion filmed an intimate encounter and then threatened to show it to other people.

Gesteelde-Diamant’s work as The-Dream has made him one of the most acclaimed and award-laden producers in contemporary music. He is an eight-time Grammy winner and has been behind a string of chart hits including Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby”.

But Mangroe’s lawsuit paints a dark picture of the man behind the music. “What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

Gesteelde-Diamant has denied the allegations.

The-Dream accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Song for Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ in 2023 ( Getty Images )

In a statement, Gesteelde-Diamant said: “These claims are untrue and defamatory. I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

Mangroe, who is originally from the Netherlands, says in the lawsuit that she first met Gesteelde-Diamant in January 2015. She says he “told her that he would make her the next Beyoncé and Rihanna.”

Within days of that initial meeting, Mangroe claims that Gesteelde-Diamant had begun pressuring her for sex, telling her it was “part of the process.” She says he locked her in a dark room and “would only stop aggressively having sex with her once she said that she loved him.”

Mangroe alleges that unwanted sexual encounters continued, while Gesteelde-Diamant made her promises such as suggesting he could arrange for her to be the opening act of Beyoncé’s next tour.

By the summer of 2015, Mangroe says she was trying to extricate herself from Gesteelde-Diamant’s control. The following July, she was told by her record label Epic that she was being dropped because Gesteelde-Diamant, who still had control of her artist contract, had not delivered music.

Epic is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The Independent has approached Gesteelde-Diamant for comment.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org