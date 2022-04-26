Bhad Bhabie proves she made £41m on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has earned $52m (£41m) on OnlyFans.

The 19-year-old became famous after her 2016 appearance on Dr Phil went viral, during which she coined the catchphrase “cash me outside”.

During a recent interview with TMZ, the internet personality and rapper – real name Danielle Bregoli – said that she did not want to be known solely for the infamous Dr Phil interview.

She said: “It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl who got famous for being on Dr Phil and saying some crazy s***.’’ No, that’s not how I feel.

“Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some s*** like that. Like, there’s way more things.”

Bregoli continued: “Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi Bich’ girl, the girl who got a f***ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f***ing $50m (£39m) on OnlyFans.”

OnlyFans allows celebrities and influencers to share exclusive images or videos with paying subscribers.

Often its content is deemed too risqué for social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

The musician then shared a screenshot to Instagram, on which she has 16.3 million followers, as proof of her OnlyFans income.

The news comes a year after Billboard reported that Bregoli had made $1m (£793m) in just six hours after joining the platform.