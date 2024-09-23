Big Jook ‘placed $100,000 bounty’ on murdered rapper Young Dolph, prosecutors allege

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Prosecutors in Young Dolph’s murder trial have alleged that Anthony “Big Jook” Mims placed a $100,000 bounty on the rapper, which led to his death by shooting on November 17, 2021.

Mims, the brother of Dolph’s rival Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, was himself fatally shot on January 13, 2024.

Two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr, have been charged with first-degree murder over the shooting of 36-year-old Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

Johnson pleaded not guilty, and his trial began today. Smith is testifying against him.

Fox 13 Memphis reports that Smith testified that he and Johnson were told by a third man, Hernandez Govan, that Mims had placed a “hit on Dolph’s head” worth $100,000.

Smith said that he and Johnson agreed to the hit, with both men giving $10,000 to Govan and keeping $40,000 each for themselves.

Young Dolph pictured at LA’s Staples Center in 2017. The rapper was shot dead in 2021 ( Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

On the day of the shooting, Smith said Johnson picked him up in a white Mercedes Benz. They knew Young Dolph would be in Memphis for a Thanksgiving food drive, and set out to find him. Smith said that in the backseat of the car was a semi-automatic weapon known as a Draco and a handgun.

Smith said that he and Johnson soon spotted Young Dolph’s custom car. “We were like, ‘There goes Dolph right there’,” said Smith.

According to Smith’s testimony, the pair followed Dolph to Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. Smith said they “made the block”, “pulled up the backway,” and then “jumped out and started shooting.”

Prosecutors showed video of two gunmen shooting into Makeda’s. Smith identified himself and Johnson as the people in the video.

“I wasn’t feeling nothing at the time,” Smith testified. “I was just trying to get some money...I saw him standing by the window. I just got out of the car and started shooting.”

The trial is ongoing.

In a statement released prior to the trial, Young Dolph’s family said: “As the trial approaches on Monday, September 23, 2024, for those accused in the tragic death of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., known to millions as Young Dolph, his family wishes to express their hope for justice.

“We remain heartbroken over the loss of Adolph, and we have faith that the legal system will bring justice to all of those involved in this crime. This has been an unimaginable time for our family, but the love and support of the community has given us strength as we continue to process this situation.”