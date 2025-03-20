Damiano David, Sparks and Kaytranada join Bilbao BBK 2025 lineup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bilbao BBK Live festival has announced the final wave of its 2025 lineup, along with a brand new club concept, Gorria.

Måneskin frontman Damiano David, who recently embarked on a new solo career, will perform alongside Canadian producer and rapper Kaytranada and pioneering pop-rock duo Sparks at the event, set in the stunning hills of Kobetamendi in Bilbao, Spain.

They join headliners Pulp, RAYE and Kylie Minogue, along with a wealth of talent across the rest of the lineup, including soul artist Michael Kiwanuka, rock band Amyl and the Sniffers, Mercury Prize winners English Teacher, electronic duo Polo & Pan, and rock bands Fat Dog and Wunderhorse.

The announcement comes as The Independent teams up with the festival as its exclusive news partner, bringing readers the latest updates, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes access.

Eva Castilla, communications director at Bilbao BBK, said: “Partnering with The Independent is an exciting moment for Bilbao BBK Live. As a festival that thrives on creativity, diversity, and pushing boundaries, collaborating with such an iconic platform allows us to amplify our shared passion for music and culture.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to bringing audiences closer to the artists, stories, and experience that make Bilbao BBK Live so unique.”

open image in gallery RAYE is among the artists booked to perform at this year’s festival ( EPA )

This year’s festival takes place between 10 to 12 July and will host over 80 artists, as well as events such as the Basoa rave and the sound sanctuary that is Lasai, which offers guests a space to unwind to hypnotic music while taking in the spectacular views of Bilbao.

Meanwhile, the new club concept Gorria offers “an ever-shifting dancefloor anarchy, where each night reinvents itself under the vision of a different collective. A space where rhythm accelerates, identity blurs, and the night becomes an open canvas for movement and expression.”

open image in gallery Bilbao BBK festival takes place in a spectacular setting ( Sergio Albert )

Pulp will kick things off on Thursday 10 July, marking their debut as a Bilbao BBK headliner. Joining the day’s lineup are rock bands Hinds, English Teacher and Wunderhorse, plus Spanish acts such as Cala Vento, Pablopablo and Hofe. The festival’s organisers reaffirm their support and celebration for grassroots talents with local artists Mirua, and Tatta & Denso.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On Friday, women are being put at the forefront with headliners RAYE and dancehall artist Bad Gyal. They will be joined by Spanish star Amaia, Australian rockers Amyl and the Sniffers, Sofie Royer and folk singer Jessica Pratt. Sal del Coche and Xsakara will represent the region’s thriving Basque music scene.

Meanwhile, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue will top the billing on the festival’s final day, Saturday 12 July. Italian rock singer Damiano David will make his solo debut in Spain amid the release of his first album, Funny Little Fears, alongside the genre-blending Nathy Peluso and the peerless pop innovators, Sparks.

open image in gallery Damiano David has been booked to perform at Bilbao BBK 2025 ( Getty )

Day tickets will cost €65 plus fees and go on sale from 10am on 27 March, while weekend tickets and group passes are available now. There is free entry for children under 11, subject to prior registration. Tickets are available here.