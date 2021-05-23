Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Bill Bailey has offered to represent the UK at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Bailey put his name forward after the UK suffered a disastrous outing during last night’s (22 May) ceremony, receiving a total of zero points.

James Newman performed the UK’s song, a dance-pop number entitled “Embers”, before a crowd in Rotterdam but failed to win over voters.

Writing on social media after the event, Bailey claimed: “I’d be happy to throw my hat in the ring for #Eurovision 2022”.

Bailey is an accomplished musician and regularly incorporates musical performance into his live act.

Last year, he was crowned champion of Strictly Come Dancing alongside dance partner Oti Mabuse.

On social media, people reacted positively to the notion of Bailey fronting the UK’s entry in 2022.

BBC Essex presenter Tony Fisher wrote on Twitter: “What a brilliant, feelgood @bbceurovision last night. The big question now is can @BillBailey be our hope for 2022?”

Author Carole Matthews shared a video of Bailey parodying Kraftwerk in 2004, and wrote: “I’m totally on board with @BillBailey making this our next #Eurovision entry.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Let’s make it happen! @BillBailey for #Eurovision 2022!”

You can catch up with the Eurovision 2021 ceremony’s biggest talking points here.