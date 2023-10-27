Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and SZA lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and SZA lead this year’s Billboard Music Awards nominations.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, leads the pack with 20 nods, followed closely by country singer Wallen, 30, and R&B star SZA, 33, who have 17 nods each across 16 categories.

Other artists who have numerous nominations include The Weeknd (16), Drake (14) and country artist Zach Bryan (14) – a first-time BMA finalist.

Winners are determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts from 19 November 2022 to 21 October 2023. They will be announced on 19 November.

Swift currently holds 29 Billboard Music Awards, making her the biggest female winner ever. Rapper Drake, meanwhile, holds a total of 34 wins, making him Billboard’s most decorated artist.

Find the full list of nominees below.

Top Artist

Drake (Getty Images)

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Metallica (Tim Saccenti)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift

World Premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Film (Invision)

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus in her music video for ‘Used to Be Young' (YouTube/Columbia Records)

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny (Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accepts the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman (Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan Portrait Session (2023 Invision)

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

KAROL G

Karol G (AP)

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee (AP)

Karol G

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

Jimin

NewJeans

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK (Getty Images for Coachella)

SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kanye West

Kanye West Adidas CEO Comments (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – HEROES & VILLAINS

Morgan Wallen – One Thing At a Time

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album

(Warner Bros/The Independent)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz – WASTELAND

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

SZA – SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Future – I Never Liked You

Lil Baby – It’s Only Me

Metro Boomin – HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott – UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs – Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Music - Songs of the Summer (2022 Invision)

Morgan Wallen – One Thing At a Time

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY – the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll – Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Eslabon Armado – DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo – Dañado

KAROL G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

Jimin – FACE

NewJeans – 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

Stray Kids – 5-STAR: The 3rd Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE – READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM – ILLENIUM

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast

Music Kim Petras (2023 Invision)

Tiësto – DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson – My Jesus

Brandon Lake – House of Miracles

CAIN – Rise Up

Elevation Worship – LION

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One

Tye Tribbett – All Things New

Whitney Houston – I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez – Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Die For You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean – “Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin – “Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music – “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

(Getty Images)

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Die For You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

Miguel – “Sure Thing”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Die For You”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

SZA – “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Gunna – “fukumean”

Lil Durk ft J Cole – “All My Life”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Zach Bryan performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival (Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll – “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan ft Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan – “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera – “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma – “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”

Jimin – “Like Crazy”

Jungkook ft Latto – “Seven”

NewJeans – “Ditto”

NewJeans – “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Libianca – “People”

Oxlade – “KU LO SA”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft Don Toliver – “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira – “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which owns the rights to back catalogues by artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, has seen its shares plunge after scrapping its shareholder dividend payout and warning over lower-than-expected earnings from US streaming royalties (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Wire)

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”

Tiësto ft Tate McRae – “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake – “Gratitude”

Chris Tomlin – “Holy Forever”

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks – “Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle – “Thank God I Do”

Phil Wickham – “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans – “Goodness of God”

Crowder & Dante Bowe ft Maverick City Music – “God Really Loves Us”

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson – “More Than Able”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore – “Fear is Not My Future”

Zacardi Cortez – “Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)”