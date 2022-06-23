Billie Eilish reveals she used a body double during 2022 Coachella performance

Billie Eilish has disclosed that she used a body double during her performance at the 2022 Coachella festival.

During an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 this week, the 20-year-old singer revealed that she used a body double for a part of her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

“[At] the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show,” Eilish said. “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before.

“We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks.

“I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me,” the Happier Than Ever singer added. “And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Eilish revealed this news after Wilkinson asked her whether she’s ever gone undercover to watch other artists perform during festival stops.

“Yeah, but I was a different person then and it didn’t work! I’ve done it though, occasionally in different places, and it’s really nice when you’re able to do it,” she replied.

Eilish is set to perform at the Glastonbury festival in Pilton, Somerset on 24 June.

The pop star will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 10.15pm for an hour and a half set to conclude at 11.45pm.

Her performance will follow on from Sam Fender, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Wolf Alice.

At 20 years and six months old, she will be the youngest solo act ever to headline Glastonbury. The youngest ever performer to headline Glastonbury as part of a group was Mark Hamilton of the UK band Ash, who headlined in 1997 when he was 20 and three months.

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019, performing on the Other Stage on Sunday afternoon.

Last year, she released her second album Happier Than Ever to widespread acclaim. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the record here.

The release came two years after When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her 2019 debut album.