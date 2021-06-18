Billie Eilish’s reported boyfriend apologises after ‘racist and homophobic’ posts are resurfaced

Billie Eilish’s reported boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce has apologised after the singer’s fans resurfaced racist, homophobic and fat-shaming posts he allegedly wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

The actor, who is thought to have been dating the Grammy-winning singer since April, issued the apology after old posts – where he allegedly used offensive language and slurs about Black and gay people – were shared on social media.

He also allegedly described the singer Adele as "British Miss Piggy" in 2012.

Addressing the controversy, Vorce posted on his Instagram Story, as seen by People: “I want to apologise for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are.”

He added: “Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Vorce said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. His Instagram account has since been set to private.

Eilish reportedly “liked” a post from a fan that hinted the old comments attributed to Vorce might be fake.

The post stated: “This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone’s comments and say something that you literally don’t even know is true and something y’all LITERALLY MADE UP. Sometimes y’all are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn how to mind your business.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon MusicSign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Eilish’s representatives for comment.

Vorce has starred in the TV movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? alongside James Franco, and also Little Monsters, Return Home, and Dark Hours: Typee.

Eilish is currently preparing to release her second album, Happier Than Ever, on 30 July.