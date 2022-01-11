Billie Eilish steps in to defend Charlie Puth after producer Benny Blanco calls him a ‘f***ing loser’
Puth thanked the singer for her support
Billie Eilish has hit back at music producer Benny Blanco for verbally attacking Charlie Puth.
In recent months, Blanco – who has worked with artists including Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Halsey – has been trolling fellow musician Puth on social media.
Blanco has been making TikTok videos mocking Puth’s voice and telling him to “shut the f*** up”.
In November, Puth questioned Blanco about his reasons behind making the clips.
The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer said: “I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings.
Puth continued: “I used to look up to you and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”
Blanco responded: “I know why I made this video because you’re a f***ing loser, Puth. Look at you. You sit in a room all day and make TikToks… Dude what the hell is wrong with you?
“Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f***ing haircut.”
Eilish, however, has since stepped in to defend Puth.
In her own TikTok video, the “bad guy” singer responded to Blanco’s latest video, adding: “What do you do all day Benny? The same thing. Literally the same thing.”
Eilish’s video has received more than 2.6 million likes on the social media platform with many fans applauding the singer for stepping in.
Puth commented on the video to thank Eilish for her support.
Fans are unsure why Blanco and Puth appear to be feuding. The pair have previously worked together and appeared on an Instagram Live together in 2020, leading some people to believe Blanco’s videos are meant as a joke.
“Is the beefing b/w Benny and Charlie actually real?” asked one person.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies