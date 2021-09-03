How to watch Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever concert film on Disney+

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Billie Eilish’s new concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles has been released.

Filmed in front of an empty stadium at the Hollywood Bowl, the film sees the 19-year-old singer perform her recent second album, Happier Than Ever, in its entirety and in order.

Happier Than Ever was directed by Robert Rodriguez and includes animated elements in which a cartoon Eilish is seen exploring her hometown of Los Angeles.

Eilish has described the film as “a concert film, but it’s also a story at the same time”.

It features performances from Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas, as well as the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and guitarist Romero Lubambo.

How to watch

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles debuted on Friday (3 September) on Disney Plus at 8am UK time.

Subscribers of the streaming service will be able to watch the film at no extra cost.

A Disney Plus membership costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. You can sign up for an account here.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is available to stream on Disney Plus now.