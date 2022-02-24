Billie Eilish has called Daniel Craig a “Dilf”, an acronym that stands for “dad I’d like to f***” which is used to describe attractive older men.

The 20-year-old opened up about her attraction to the James Bond star, 53, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (23 February).

Eilish and her brother Finneas wrote the theme song for 2021’s No Time to Die, which featured Craig’s final outing as 007.

Asked whether she felt “nervous” meeting Craig for the first time, the Grammy award-winner nodded her head.

“It’s James Bond,” said Eilish. “He’s a Dilf!”

Host Seth Meyers agreed with the “bad guy” singer, adding: “I found when I say it, it’s weird. But I want you to know I’m in full agreement.”

“You should be,” replied Eilish. “Those eyes, girl.”

“You literally would not believe them. They look crazy. When I met him I was like, ‘Woah,’” she said.

(Getty Images for Variety)

Asked about the process of recording the theme song for No Time to Die, Eilish said it was “a very long strategic process”.

“It wasn’t like, ‘You got the job, here it is.’ We were auditioning pretty much. So it was not like an ego thing,” she said. “It wasn’t like, ‘We want you.’ We auditioned and kind of just did our best and worked really hard.”

The musician went on to say that James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli gave them “the first little bit of the script” to give them a “taste” of the film, adding that the opening scenes are “literally what wrote the song”.

The No Time to Die theme song has been nominated for Best Original Song at the forthcoming Oscars ceremony.

A review for The Independent called Eilish’s track “one of the best [Bond theme songs] we’ve had in some time”.