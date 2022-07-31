Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email

Billie Eilish has shared a poignant birthday message to her older brother and songwriting partner Finneas.

Born Finneas O’Connell, the musician turned 25 on Saturday 30 July. He has written and produced for a number of prolific artists but most notably his sister, Eilish, with whom he co-wrote both her No 1 albums.

Together the duo have won multiple Grammys, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year, along with an Oscar for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die”, which featured in Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007.

Finneas also joined Eilish on stage when she made history as the youngest-ever solo headliner at Glastonbury Festival in June.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, you make life feel worth something,” Eilish wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the pair together as children.

The post received over a million “likes” less than four hours after being shared.

Eilish was recently announced as one of the nominees at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She is up for awards including Song of the Year, the title track from her second studio album, and Best Pop artist.