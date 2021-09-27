Billie Eilish interrupted her performance at The Governors Ball in the US to call out security for failing to “pay attention” to an apparent disruption.

The “bad guy” singer played to a large crowd at The Governors Ball music festival on Randall’s Island in New York City over the weekend.

During her headline set on Friday (24 September), Eilish paused her performance of her 2021 single “everything i wanted” to criticise the event’s security team.

The moment was captured on video and uploaded to Twitter.

“Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like, for real,” said the 19-year-old who proceeded to point to a specific area in the crowd. The source of her complaint is unclear.

Eilish continued to sing for a brief moment before adding: “One job, please.”

The Grammy award-winner continued to check on festival-goers, asking: “Everybody good? Are you OK?” to which the crowd responded with a loud cheer.

In an Instagram post shared after her set, Eilish called the performance one of her “all time favourites” and did not address the brief interruption.

In a recent interview, the star revealed that she lost “100,000 followers” on social media “just because of the boobs”

According to Eilish, the dismayed reactions from fans occur even when she wears something as simple as a tank top rather than the oversized clothes that previously made up her signature style.