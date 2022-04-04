Billie Eilish paid touching tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The “Happier Than Ever” artist attended this year’s ceremony, where the rock band received prizes including Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song.

During her performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday April 3, Eilish wore a black T-shirt with an image of Hawkins emblazoned across the front.

Hawkins, 50, died during the band’s South American leg of their world tour. He was found dead in his hotel room, just a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event in Bogota, Colombia.

The band cancelled their scheduled performance at the Grammys in the wake of the news.

Eilish, who had been championed by Hawkins and his Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl, was praised by fans on social media for the thoughtful tribute.

“Billie Eilish is honouring Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins tonight on the Grammys,” music journalist and radio host Eric Alper tweeted.

“Billie Eilish is wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt during her Grammys performance and my heart broke a little,” news anchor Brandi Khou wrote.

“Love this quiet tribute to Taylor Hawkins,” one fan said, sharing a photo of Eilish wearing the shirt.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced (PA Wire)

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter last month.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The statement continued: “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

