Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to speak out against strict new abortion laws in Texas.

On Wednesday (1 September), a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy came into effect in the state after the US Supreme Court voted down an emergency request to block it.

The legislation, which is the country’s most radical abortion law, bans terminations once foetal cardiac activity is detectable, which occurs at around six weeks’ gestation and before most women know they are pregnant.

This amounts to a near-total ban on abortions and has no provision for victims of rape or incest.

Writing on Instagram Stories on Friday (3 September), Eilish reshared a number of posts criticising the new laws. She then shared her frustration at seeing few men talking about the ruling.

“I really wish men cared more,” she wrote. “I’m so f***in tired.”

Eilish then added: “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

Eilish voiced her frustrations on Instagram (Billie Eilish/Instagram)

In addition, the 19-year-old reposted an image reading: “If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem.”

Other celebrities to speak out against the laws this week have included Reese Witherspoon and Pink.

Lizzo, who grew up in Texas, shared an Instagram Live saying: “You have the right to do what you want to do, but the people who are making laws need to stay the f*** out of people’s bodies’ business.”