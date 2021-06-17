Billie Eilish has opened up about what to expect from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for the magazine’s latest cover story, the Grammy-winning pop singer said that fans shouldn’t take her album’s title too literally, saying, “almost none of the songs on this album are joyful”.

Eilish also noted, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”

Of her mega-fame, Eilish reflected on what’s changed in her life over the past few years, since the release of her Grammy-winning debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want,” she said.

“The bigger I’ve gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do. It wouldn’t make sense to people who aren’t in this world. If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They’d be like, ‘It would be so easy. You could just do it.’ No. It’s crazy the amount of things you don’t think about before it’s right in front of you.”

Happier Than Ever arrives on 30 July.