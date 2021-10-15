Billie Eilish has opened up about what it was like to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Grammy Award-winner described the encounter between herself and the royals at the recent No Time to Die premiere in London.

The 19-year-old – who sung the theme song for the new James Bond film – revealed that she was given a “whole list” of rules to follow when meeting the couple and Prince Charles.

Despite the rules, Eilish said the royals did not insist on any formalities.

“I tried to [follow the rules]. I was planning on it,” she told host Jimmy Kimmel. “They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them.’”

The “bad guy” singer said meeting Kate and Will was “amazing”.

“They were very complimentary. And they had all these questions for me,” she said. “They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I can’t complain.”

Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, her brother and co-writer of the James Bond theme song, were photographed chatting with the royal couple, together with Prince Charles.

Bille Eilish meets Kate Middleton at ‘No Time To Die’ premiere (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“No Time to Die” received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans when the track was released in February last year.

The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor called the song “one of the best Bond themes we’ve had in some time”.