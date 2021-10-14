Billie Eilish has hit back at Jimmy Kimmel after she claims the TV host made her look a “little stupid” when she last appeared on his show.

Eilish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (13 October) to promote her new album Happier Than Ever, but ended up addressing the questions he asked her in 2019.

Kimmel asked the then 17-year-old a number of questions about 1980s pop culture and discovered that Eilish could not name a single member of legendary rock band, Van Halen.

The moment, which went viral, was brought up by Eilish: “Do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid.”

Slightly flustered, Kimmel answered: “Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose.”

Eilish replied: “I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn’t know anything.”

She then admitted that she had no idea who Van Halen were when he asked the question.

Kimmel then produced a bucket list that Eilish wrote when she 12. One of the items on the list was “punch someone” and Kimmel offered himself forward.

The comedian joked: “I think you should punch me because I’m probably the strongest person here. Hit me as hard as you want in the stomach.”

Eilish did as told and wound up a punch and whacked Kimmel lightly in the stomach.

Billie Eilish performs during 2021 iHeart Radio Music festival (Getty Images)

Eilish was also recently announced as a headliner for next year’s Glastonbury, becoming the youngest artist to ever top the bill at the festival.