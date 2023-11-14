Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish has addressed the lewd lyrics about her body by Lil Yachty, featured in Drake’s song “Another Late Night”.

Lil Yachty (real name Miles Parks McCollum), 26, features on the 21st track of the “One Dance” rapper’s latest album, For All the Dogs.

In the song, Drake calls out the “weirdos” commenting on his relationship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Halfway through the track, Lil Yachty jumps in, rapping: “She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing (Drip).”

Following the release of the album in October, Lil Yachty’s line came under fire among listeners who called his reference to the “Ocean Eyes” singer “crude”.

However, Eilish, 21 – who has been public about her struggles with body image – gave a surprising response when asked if she was offended by the lyrics in a new interview with Variety.

“I think it’s fun!” she said. “I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it.”

Billie Eilish (PA Wire)

The “Ocean Eyes” singer has become known for donning oversized and androgynous attire, previously admitting that she did so to avoid people commenting on her body. Clarifying that she wasn’t “trying to have people not sexualise me”, she told the outlet that it was because she “didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually”.

“I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” she said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In 2019, a photo of Eilish – who was 17 at the time – wearing a tank top led to an onslaught of comments about her body.

Eilish told Variety: “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualise you?’

“You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*** you!”

During an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the “Bad Guy” singer opened up about the “anger” she felt towards her body, claiming that she felt it was “gaslighting” her.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” Eilish said, referencing a growth plate injury in her hip at 13 that forced her to give up on her dream of dancing professionally.

To move past her body issues towards self-acceptance, the Grammy-winning artist explained how she “had to go through a process of being like, ‘My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me’”.