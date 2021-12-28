Adult film actor and former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward has questioned where Billie Eilish’s parents were while she was apparently watching porn aged 11.

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old musician claimed porn had “destroyed” her brain after she was exposed to it from a young age.

According to Eilish, who said that she was 11 when she first began watching porn, the habit initially made her feel like “one of the guys”. However, she told radio presenter Howard Stern she now views porn as a “disgrace”.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11,” she said. “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish claimed it got to a point where she was unable to watch any adult content “unless it was violent”.

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions among fans and adult film entertainers.

In a new interview with TMZ, Maitland Ward, who rose to fame as Rachel McGuire on the sitcom Boy Meets World and later began working as a porn actor, questioned where Eilish’s parents were in this scenario.

“Why was she watching violent porn aged 11, who was watching over her?” she asked. “She should blame her parents... a child should not be watching porn, ever, at that age.

“Porn is not something that’s supposed to be sex education for people, it’s entertainment for adults, that’s what we do... it’s crazy, and I think she’s too young to make that kind of assessment about porn.”

The Independent has contacted Eilish’s representatives for comment.